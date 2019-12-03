Agent says Nottingham Forest want Guillaume Hoarau; what did Ancelotti say about him?

Young Boys talisman Hoarau has won four league titles, including one with PSG - can he make it five in the Championship with Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest are planning a shock January deal to bring veteran Young Boys striker Guillaume Hoarau, the Frenchman’s agent has told Swiss publication Nau.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are dreaming of a return to the Premier League after 20 years away but a lack of depth in the centre-forward position remains a real concern at the City Ground. No team in the top half of the Championship table have scored fewer goals than Forest and, with Rafa Mir struggling to make an impact, there’s a worrying lack of cover for talisman Lewis Grabban.

But few would have expected to see 35-year-old Hoarau emerge as a potential January addition.

"Nottingham Forest are interested in Hoarau," the experienced forward’s agent, Michel Urscheler, has told Nau.

A former France international with five caps to his name, Hoarau was part of the Paris Saint-Germain side who won the Ligue 1 title under Carlo Ancelotti in 2012, though he understandably found himself stuck behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the pecking order.

“It's a surprise, he is a player I did not know,” the legendary Italian coach told Foot01 during their time together in Paris. “He is not fast but very good technically and has a strong personality.”

Hoarau has enjoyed a remarkable late-career resurgence since moving to Switzerland with Young Boys, however, scoring 115 goals in 174 games for the Bern-based outfit and inspiring them to a first domestic title in 32 years.

A tall and technical striker who has won four league titles in his career overall, Forest coach Sabri Lamouchi knows Hoarau well from his time in French football. It remains to be seen, however, whether he can still make an impact in the rough and tumble of the Championship during the autumn years of his career.