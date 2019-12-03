A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish cast - Laura Marano, Gregg Sulkin, Isabella Gomez!

If you're looking for some quality Christmas viewing, look no further.

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish is perfect viewing for the festive season, boasting an excellent cast.

Christmas is such a wonderful time of the year with plenty of highlights, whether it's the presents, the food, or the warmth of family and friends. Arguably, one of the very best things about this time of year is kicking back and dusting off your favourite Christmas classics.

Of course, we're talking about films, although a great board game can never go amiss!

There are so many gems, whether you're a fan of the traditional efforts like It's a Wonderful Life or the new classics like Love Actually, Elf, The Polar Express and The Holiday.

We all love revisiting our favourites, but there's always time to check out new titles too...

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The film series has been going for quite some time now!

Things all started in 2004 with the film A Cinderella Story. It quickly earned an adoring and devoted fanbase, which of course, meant sequels.

Over the years, we've seen such instalments as 2008's Another Cinderella Story, 2011's A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2016's A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, and now, we have 2019's A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish.

It's sure to go down a treat this Christmas with fans of the previous entries and beyond. So, who is in it?

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish cast

It's a good one!

Check out the cast of A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish below:

Laura Marano stars as Kat Decker: Laura has starred in a range of projects over the years, including the likes of Greta Gerwig's 2017 directorial debut Lady Bird (she played Diana), The Perfect Date (Celia) and Austin & Ally (Ally).

Gregg Sulkin stars as Dominic Wintergarden: This London-born actor is best known for playing the role of Chase Stein in the popular Marvel series Runaways. Other projects he's appeared in include Faking it (Liam Booker), White Frog (Randy) and Don't Hang Up (Sam Fuller).

Isabella Gomez stars as Isla: You may recognise Isabella from such titles as Netflix's One Day at a Time series (Elena Alvarez), Matador (Cristina), Modern Family (Flavia) and Big Hero 6: The Series (Megan). If not, then this is a good opportunity to get acquainted!

Barclay Hope stars as Terence Wintergarden: He has starred in a range of TV series over the years, including Colony (Sal), UnREAL (Asa Goldberg), Prison Break (Harlan Gaines), Wayward Pines (Brad Fisher) and The Killing (Michael Ames). If you're a Riverdale fan, then you'll know him as Cliff Blossom.

Garfield Wilson stars as Mr. Mujiza: Garfield has been in such series as The Man in the High Castle (Leon), Colony (Tommy), Ice (Femi), Arrow (Ripped) and more. He has also starrred in a range of films, such as The Keeper (Alex), Daughter (Don) and the outrageous Come to Daddy (Ronald Plum).

Actors Gregg Sulkin and Laura Marano visit the Build Series to discuss the Christmas film “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish” at Build Studio on October 15, 2019 in New York City.

Also starring in A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

As highlighted on IMDb, other cast members include:

- Keiran Bohay: Dancer

- Bethany Brown: Stage Manager

- Lillian Doucet-Roche: Joy Decker

- Zavien Garrett: Dancer

- Brittany Good: Dancer

- Kallie Hu: Dancer

- Jared Khalifa: Dancer

- Kiera Klassen: Ashley

- Sage Linder: Dancer

- Dejan Loyola: Jackson

We hope you enjoy it!

In other news, get to know the cast of Merry Happy Whatever.