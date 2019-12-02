Where to buy Irn-Bru 1901: Can you get the full-sugar Bru outside Scotland?

Irn-Bru fans could be in for a very sweet Christmas present this year.

The world saw outrage in early 2018 as Irn-Bru, Scotland's other national drink, underwent a controversial recipe change thanks to a new sugar tax aimed at combating obesity.

In order to make the drink exempt from the new tax, the new Irn-Bru recipe was made with less sugar but replaced it with sweeteners.

Irn-Bru's recipe change was hugely unpopular among die-hard fans with many stockpiling supplies of the full-sugar recipe while stocks were available.

However, ahead of Christmas 2019, fans of the delicious orange drink could well have an extra reason to be cheerful as Barr are releasing a 'new' version of Irn-Bru that looks set to give the full-sugar Bru fans their long-awaited fix.

Say hello to Irn-Bru 1901

To celebrate the rich heritage of Irn-Bru, Barr are releasing a 'new' version of the original Irn-Bru recipe from when the drink was first created in 1901, also dubbed the first quencher.

To be clear, this is not quite the same recipe that was replaced in January 2018 but the recipe used way back when Irn-Bru was first born.

As a result, there is actually more sugar in this version of the drink than the Irn-Bru that was taken from our shelves as a result of the sugar tax.

When's it due out?

Irn-Bru 1901 releases on December 2nd, 2019 and will be priced at around £2 for a 750ml glass bottle.

Naturally, there is a lot of excitement about the new-old recipe and what makes its arrival even sweeter is the fact that it'll be here just in time for Christmas.

Prepare to act quickly though as it's believed that the drink is only going to be available for a limited time.

Where is it available?

To begin with, Irn-Bru 1901 will only be available in shops across Scotland with the drink expected to slowly make its way south in time, although no wider release date has been unveiled as of yet.

Just in Scotland for now but watch this space... — IRN-BRU (@irnbru) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, for those of you in Scotland, Irn-Bru 1901 will be available in most good shops and supermarkets from December 2nd.