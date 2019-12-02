What happened to Olivia Jade? YouTube star avoids discussing her parents in YouTube return

YouTube star Olivia Jade is back after an eight-month absence

YouTube and its content creators are never very far away from controversy thanks to the access-all-areas nature that the site and its users bring.

It's becoming a more common occurrence to see YouTube stars disappear for huge periods of time, only to reappear several months later.

The latest YouTuber to fall into that bracket is Olivia Jade who on December 1st, uploaded her first YouTube video in eight months after a huge controversy erupted earlier in the year.

But what exactly happened to Olivia Jade that resulted in her disappearance from YouTube in the first place?

Who is Olivia Jade?

Olivia Jade Giannulli, to give her full name, is a 20-year-old YouTuber and social media star.

As of December 2019, she has 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Her content focuses on makeup tutorials and general vlogging videos and until earlier in 2019, she held deals with major beauty firms such as Sephora and TRESame.

Olivia's eight-month absence from YouTube

Olivia disappeared from YouTube in March 2019, seemingly without reason.

The YouTuber's last video came on March 10th before her long absence.

That long wait for a video came to an end on December 1st when she uploaded a video titled 'hi again' which involved her talking straight to camera for two minutes although she didn't explain her reasons for the disappearance from YouTube.

Why did Olivia Jade disappear from YouTube?

Olivia Jade's disappearance from YouTube stems from an ongoing criminal investigation surrounding her parents and her place at university which also saw her brand deals with Sephora and TRESame brought to an end.

It is alleged that Olivia's parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, bribed officials at the University of Southern California (USC) in order to secure a place for Olivia and her sister at the school. It is understood that Olivia's parents are part of a wider investigation into other similar incidents over the past few years.

Olivia's parents were arrested on March 12th, 2019, just two days after the YouTube star's last upload, but have since been released on bail and are engulfed in ongoing investigations.

Teen Vogue reported in March that it is unknown whether or not Olivia knew about the alleged scheme.