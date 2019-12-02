West Ham's Michail Antonio heaps praise on debutant David Martin

33-year-old David Martin had a dream Premier League debut against Chelsea on Saturday.

West Ham's Michail Antonio spoke to Football.London about David Martin after his brilliant debut in the London derby against Chelsea on Saturday.

Not many people expected the Hammers to get anything out of the game at Stamford Bridge but Manuel Pellegrini's side proved the doubters wrong. Aaron Cresswell's brilliantly taken goal was enough for the Irons to secure the three points but David Martin's debut was the biggest talking point of the game.

The 33-year-old has waited a long time to play in the big stage but it never quite happened for him. Lukasz Fabianski's injury and Roberto's terrible form opened the door for him and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Antonio was visibly delighted for the veteran goalkeeper and said: "I’m so happy for him because he is West Ham through and through with his dad being a massive legend at the club and him getting his opportunity."

"Football’s crazy. Last year, at new year, I don’t think he was even playing at Millwall and now he is playing at Chelsea so I’m buzzing for him and hopefully he can keep do it. The boys love him. And you could see everyone has gone to congratulate him [at full-time] because it’s been a great performance.”

Fabianski isn't expected to return until the end of the year which gives Martin a few more games to live his dream as a Premier League goalkeeper. The Irons have some tricky games coming up against Wolves, Arsenal, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City before the turn of the year and Martin's performances will be key if they are to get anything out of these fixtures.

Pellegrini was under enormous pressure going into the game against Chelsea but a brilliant win there has given him some breathing space. However, with games coming thick and fast, it will be difficult to carry on their momentum from Stamford Bridge.