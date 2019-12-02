West Ham United fans react to Eberechi Eze speculation

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is reportedly on the radar of West Ham United.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze.

According to The Sun, West Ham are interested in signing Eze from Championship club QPR.

It has been reported that the Premier League outfit are regularly watching the 21-year-old midfielder in action.

Chelsea and Leicester City are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the youngster.

West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Eze.

Below are some of the best comments:

Would be an unreal signing — Oliver Bruton ⚒ (@olliebruton) December 1, 2019

Real baller this lad — Brad Palmer (@Mr_BA6) December 1, 2019

such a good player, get it done!! coyi — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) December 2, 2019

This kid is special if we have the funds we need to get the deal done. — Rob Waldon WHUFC ⚒ (@RobWaldon) December 1, 2019

Just give them Hugill on a permanent deal plus 3-4m and we'll get him — James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) December 1, 2019

Said we should get him - rapid technical can play as a CAM — CLARET CARPET (@ZizRTM) December 1, 2019

I think we should look more closely in the lower division's for talent. There's definitely talented players there. — Nigel Adams (@NigelAd27749696) December 1, 2019

Good signing for West Ham United?

Eze is one of the best and most promising young midfielders in the Championship, and the 21-year-old would be a very good signing for West Ham in the long run.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 19 Championship appearances for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Eze made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.