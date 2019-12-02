Quick links

West Ham United fans react to Eberechi Eze speculation

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park...
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is reportedly on the radar of West Ham United.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers heads the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Derby,...

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze.

According to The Sun, West Ham are interested in signing Eze from Championship club QPR.

It has been reported that the Premier League outfit are regularly watching the 21-year-old midfielder in action.

 

Chelsea and Leicester City are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the youngster.

West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Eze.

Below are some of the best comments:

Good signing for West Ham United?

Eze is one of the best and most promising young midfielders in the Championship, and the 21-year-old would be a very good signing for West Ham in the long run.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 19 Championship appearances for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Eze made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers is fouled by Denis Odoi of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Queens Park Rangers at Craven Cottage on November 22, 2019 in...

