How to watch the FA Cup third round draw tonight - time, channel and who to look out for

The draw for the FA Cup third round is almost upon us.
Despite the most attention going towards the Premier League in this modern era of football, there is still plenty of appetite for the FA Cup on English shores, particularly during the third round stage.
Not only is this the point where the big teams of the Premier League and Championship join the party, but it also offers up the chance to see a plucky little non-league side ruffle a few feathers with an upset or two.
All eyes will no doubt be on the draw to see if any mouth-watering ties are on the cards for the first weekend in January.
But just when is the draw taking place and what channel is it set to be on?
The FA Cup fourth round draw 2019
How to watch the FA Cup third round draw
The FA Cup third round draw is set to take place tonight between 7:00pm and 7:30pm on BBC Two.
Unlike previous years, where the draw has taken place as part of the One Show, the draw is set to get its own TV slot.
Tony Adams and Micah Richards are set to conduct the draw itself with Mark Chapman expected to host the draw from Manchester City's Etihad Stadium
When is the FA Cup third round itself?
The third round fixtures are set to take place between January 3rd and 6th, with matches taking place all across the first weekend in January for better TV coverage which is coming from both the BBC and BT Sport.
Who to look out for
For fans hoping to see a non-league side make history in the third round, there are currently five teams still in the competition who fit the bill, AFC Fylde, Hartlepool, Solihull Moors, Eastleigh and Boston United.
However, three of those teams have replays to contend with if they hope to mix it with the big boys in the third round.
AFC Fylde are already through and Solihull Moors host Rotherham United tonight at 7:45pm (to air on BT Sport 1) after the draw has taken place.
Ball numbers
1 | AFC Bournemouth
2 | Arsenal
3 | Aston Villa
4 | Barnsley
5 | Birmingham City
6 | Blackburn Rovers
7 | Brentford
8 | Brighton & Hove Albion
9 | Bristol City
10 | Burnley
11 | Cardiff City
12 | Charlton Athletic
13 | Chelsea
14 | Crystal Palace
15 | Derby County
16 | Everton
17 | Fulham
18 | Huddersfield Town
19 | Hull City
20 | Leeds United
21 | Leicester City
22 | Liverpool
23 | Luton Town
24 | Manchester City
25 | Manchester United
26 | Middlesbrough
27 | Millwall
28 | Newcastle United
29 | Norwich City
30 | Nottingham Forest
31 | Preston North End
32 | Queens Park Rangers
33 | Reading
34 | Sheffield United
35 | Sheffield Wednesday
36 | Southampton
37 | Stoke City
38 | Swansea City
39 | Tottenham Hotspur
40 | Watford
41 | West Bromwich Albion
42 | West Ham United
43 | Wigan Athletic
44 | Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 | Blackpool
46 | Portsmouth
47 | Shrewsbury Town
48 | Coventry City or Ipswich Town
49 | AFC Fylde
50 | Tranmere Rovers
51 | Oxford United
52 | Exeter City or Hartlepool United
53 | Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra
54 | Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
55 | Solihull Moors or Rotherham United
56 | Gillingham
57 | Rochdale or Boston United
58 | Peterborough United
59 | Burton Albion
60 | Newport County
61 | Fleetwood Town
62 | Port Vale
63 | Northampton Town
64 | Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle
