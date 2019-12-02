How to watch the FA Cup third round draw tonight - time, channel and who to look out for

The draw for the FA Cup third round is almost upon us.

Despite the most attention going towards the Premier League in this modern era of football, there is still plenty of appetite for the FA Cup on English shores, particularly during the third round stage.

Not only is this the point where the big teams of the Premier League and Championship join the party, but it also offers up the chance to see a plucky little non-league side ruffle a few feathers with an upset or two.

All eyes will no doubt be on the draw to see if any mouth-watering ties are on the cards for the first weekend in January.

But just when is the draw taking place and what channel is it set to be on?

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw

The FA Cup third round draw is set to take place tonight between 7:00pm and 7:30pm on BBC Two.

Unlike previous years, where the draw has taken place as part of the One Show, the draw is set to get its own TV slot.

Tony Adams and Micah Richards are set to conduct the draw itself with Mark Chapman expected to host the draw from Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

When is the FA Cup third round itself?

The third round fixtures are set to take place between January 3rd and 6th, with matches taking place all across the first weekend in January for better TV coverage which is coming from both the BBC and BT Sport.

Who to look out for

For fans hoping to see a non-league side make history in the third round, there are currently five teams still in the competition who fit the bill, AFC Fylde, Hartlepool, Solihull Moors, Eastleigh and Boston United.

However, three of those teams have replays to contend with if they hope to mix it with the big boys in the third round.

AFC Fylde are already through and Solihull Moors host Rotherham United tonight at 7:45pm (to air on BT Sport 1) after the draw has taken place.

Ball numbers

1 | AFC Bournemouth

2 | Arsenal

3 | Aston Villa

4 | Barnsley

5 | Birmingham City

6 | Blackburn Rovers

7 | Brentford

8 | Brighton & Hove Albion

9 | Bristol City

10 | Burnley

11 | Cardiff City

12 | Charlton Athletic

13 | Chelsea

14 | Crystal Palace

15 | Derby County

16 | Everton

17 | Fulham

18 | Huddersfield Town

19 | Hull City

20 | Leeds United

21 | Leicester City

22 | Liverpool

23 | Luton Town

24 | Manchester City

25 | Manchester United

26 | Middlesbrough

27 | Millwall

28 | Newcastle United

29 | Norwich City

30 | Nottingham Forest

31 | Preston North End

32 | Queens Park Rangers

33 | Reading

34 | Sheffield United

35 | Sheffield Wednesday

36 | Southampton

37 | Stoke City

38 | Swansea City

39 | Tottenham Hotspur

40 | Watford

41 | West Bromwich Albion

42 | West Ham United

43 | Wigan Athletic

44 | Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 | Blackpool

46 | Portsmouth

47 | Shrewsbury Town

48 | Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 | AFC Fylde

50 | Tranmere Rovers

51 | Oxford United

52 | Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 | Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 | Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 | Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 | Gillingham

57 | Rochdale or Boston United

58 | Peterborough United

59 | Burton Albion

60 | Newport County

61 | Fleetwood Town

62 | Port Vale

63 | Northampton Town

64 | Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle