Some Rangers fans slaughter player Steven Gerrard has reportedly considered signing

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard led his side to a 5-0 win at Ibrox on Sunday.

Some Rangers fans are slaughtering an opposition player who was linked with a move to Ibrox not too long ago.

The Scottish Sun reported earlier this year that Uche Ikpeazu had grabbed the attention of both Rangers and their rivals from the east side of Glasgow.

But the Hearts striker has scored just four goals in 24 games since then and failed to trouble the Rangers defence during Sunday's 5-0 win for Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox.

Yet his performance did not go unnoticed by some of a Rangers persuasion - albeit not in the way Ikpeazu would have wanted.

This is what's being said about the Nigerian on Twitter...

If he’s got the ball he’s possibly the worst player I’ve seen play at Ibrox this season. — Steve (@stevenmclean1) December 2, 2019

Yep. Let him take the ball and 9 times out of 10 he doesn't have a clue what to do with it. — Garry Carmody (@GarryCarmody) December 1, 2019

That was always going to be difficult for Hearts today with Naismith and that big Ikpeazu fanny no playing

Well done Gers, great result after an away European game #Rangers — Kendo Nagasaki © (@Kendo1Nagasaki) December 1, 2019

Sent ikpeazu back to tynecastle — Ben Carmichael (@ben72carmichael) December 1, 2019

That Ikpeazu is an utter dung box of a player — Jamba (@JambaWATP21) December 1, 2019

Zero football ability . Just like Hearts. — Derek McMonies (@DerekMcmonies) December 1, 2019

When Helander gets home he will be taking his house keys, car keys, wallet and Ikpeazu out of his pocket — ᒪᎥᗩᗰ (@LiamWATP) December 1, 2019

Ikpeazu has continued to be linked with other clubs - including Celtic - despite the Rangers speculation dying down.

The Gers have had no issues this season at centre-forward, with Alfredo Morelos (25) and Jermain Defoe (13) contributing 38 goals between them.

But a new striker could be in Gerrard's sights as a contingency plan, should he fail to bring Defoe back to Ibrox next term.