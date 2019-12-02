Quick links

Some Rangers fans slaughter player Steven Gerrard has reportedly considered signing

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard led his side to a 5-0 win at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Some Rangers fans are slaughtering an opposition player who was linked with a move to Ibrox not too long ago.

The Scottish Sun reported earlier this year that Uche Ikpeazu had grabbed the attention of both Rangers and their rivals from the east side of Glasgow.

 

But the Hearts striker has scored just four goals in 24 games since then and failed to trouble the Rangers defence during Sunday's 5-0 win for Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox.

Yet his performance did not go unnoticed by some of a Rangers persuasion - albeit not in the way Ikpeazu would have wanted.

Uche Ikpeazu of Hearts arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Ikpeazu has continued to be linked with other clubs - including Celtic - despite the Rangers speculation dying down.

The Gers have had no issues this season at centre-forward, with Alfredo Morelos (25) and Jermain Defoe (13) contributing 38 goals between them.

But a new striker could be in Gerrard's sights as a contingency plan, should he fail to bring Defoe back to Ibrox next term.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

