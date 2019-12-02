Useful but not essential, Eriksen under Mourinho at Tottenham so far

Christian Eriksen is yet to start a game under new Tottenham boss.

Christian Eriksen has been a big problem for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season.

His uncertain future suggests a lack of commitment and his on pitch performances have shown him to be below his best.

New manager Jose Mourinho has come in and tried very carefully not to make Eriksen's situation a big issue.

However it is clear from his team selection in his opening three matches that he does not see Eriksen as an essential part of the side.

Eriksen has not started any of Tottenham's games under Mourinho so far.

Mourinho does obviously feel the Dane is useful, bringing him off the bench after just half an hour to help turn the game against Olympiakos.

But if he can avoid having to use him, Mourinho will.

After the Olympiakos game, Eriksen was back on the bench against Bournemouth, and was an unused substitute.

As Spurs looked to close the game out, it was Giovani Lo Celso who was brought on instead.

Dele Alli's advancement into a role playing off the striker does not help Eriksen's cause. It's hard to fit him in.

A lack of regular game time won't help Eriksen want to say at Spurs.

Mourinho is at the same time preparing the side to be successful without him.