Tottenham's Hugo Lloris comes up against potential successor tonight

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the Ajax goalkeeper.

Andre Onana and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris are among the goalkeepers challenging for tonight's The Yachine Trophy at the Ballon d'Or gala in Paris.

This is the first year that the award has been on offer and the Spurs captain and his Ajax rival are among two of the 10 candidates.

Liverpool's Alisson is big favourite to take home the trophy after helping the Anfield club to a sixth Champions League title in June, beating Tottenham in the final.

But Onana and Lloris have good chances.

The Ajax star played his part in helping the Dutch giants reach the semi-final of the competition last season, losing to the North Londoners.

Onana conceded 45 goals in 55 games last season and a win tonight might make him a bit more expensive.

That's because Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing the 23-year-old Cameroonian [The Sun] amid rumours of a £35 million January swoop.

If he pips the likes of Alisson and Lloris - who is currently injured - to the award, and then displaces the Frenchman in Jose Mourinho's first XI, then things could be a tad awkward at Hotspur Way next year.