Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Eberechi Eze speculation

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the club could miss out on Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze.

According to The Sun, Eze’s potential move from QPR to Tottenham in the January transfer window could be off.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Mauricio Pochettino wanted to sign the 21-year-old midfielder next month.

The report has also claimed that the England Under-21 international is valued at £20 million by Championship club Rangers.

However, according to the report, with the dismissal of Pochettino as the Spurs manager, the North London outfit may not move for Eze in the January transfer window.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 19 Championship appearances for QPR so far this season.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Eze may not join from QPR.

Below are some of the best comments:

noo he's class — Dan (@DanTHFC_) November 30, 2019

IM TELLING YOU THIS GUY IS AN AMZING PLAYER we should definately get him he is a cm and just gets round everyone — pr_ahg (@fortgamrr) December 1, 2019

Shame. He looks decent — Spursy (@SpursyJoe) December 1, 2019

Defenders only please — Gary Tutt (@tutt_gary) December 1, 2019

20m having a laugh — Bombay (@GordoneBombay) November 30, 2019

rather have Jarrod Bowen — serge aurier stole my gf (@Cuhlissa) November 30, 2019

Levy spending £20million. He needs to save that for Jose's pay off when he sacks him — M i cooley (@Whl1899) November 30, 2019

Seen him live and too much of a luxury player for me! Would steer clear personally! — stewart smith (@stewart_smit) December 1, 2019

He looks good and has a lot of potentials.but no sure tbh — Dan (@TheProneBear_) November 30, 2019

Whoopy doo!! Seen him play live for QPR. Spends most of the game prancing around like he’s done it all. There has to be better options. — katsa (@PeterKatsa) December 1, 2019

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and Everton star Phil Neville believes that Dele Alli was coming back into form before the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the Tottenham head coach.

The England international has been playing well in recent games and scored twice at the weekend.

Football.London quotes Neville as saying about Alli: “He’s back to his best, I actually thought he was coming back to his best before Jose came in.

“The two goals he scored are probably two goals he’s been scoring for the last three or four season.”