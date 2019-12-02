Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Eberechi Eze speculation

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers shoots as Christian Norgaard of Brentford attempts to block during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan...
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers heads the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Derby,...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the club could miss out on Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze.

According to The Sun, Eze’s potential move from QPR to Tottenham in the January transfer window could be off.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Mauricio Pochettino wanted to sign the 21-year-old midfielder next month.

The report has also claimed that the England Under-21 international is valued at £20 million by Championship club Rangers.

 

However, according to the report, with the dismissal of Pochettino as the Spurs manager, the North London outfit may not move for Eze in the January transfer window.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 19 Championship appearances for QPR so far this season.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Eze may not join from QPR.

Blackburn Rovers' Bradley Dack competing with Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers at The Kiyan...

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and Everton star Phil Neville believes that Dele Alli was coming back into form before the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the Tottenham head coach.

The England international has been playing well in recent games and scored twice at the weekend.

Football.London quotes Neville as saying about Alli: “He’s back to his best, I actually thought he was coming back to his best before Jose came in.

“The two goals he scored are probably two goals he’s been scoring for the last three or four season.”

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London,...

