Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho pleased for Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko scored for Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he was pleased with Moussa Sissoko’s performance against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Sissoko scored in the 69th minute of Tottenham’s 3-2 victory over Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the former Newcastle United midfielder took three shots, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won five headers, took 59 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made two interceptions.

Mourinho was pleased with Sissoko’s performance against Bournemouth, but the Spurs boss has suggested that he was not happy with his team conceding goals.

Although Spurs have won their first three competitive games under the Portuguese, they have conceded four goals at home and two away.

Mourinho told Football.London about Sissoko: “We have options. Of course I am very happy. Of course the goal is absolutely incredible but we have other options.

“I am happy with the way Lucas played in the previous two matches, I am happy now with Moussa.

“We have options, we have quality, it is important for the players to feel that we need everybody, opportunities arrive for everybody.”

Mourinho added: “The result is a bit strange, but that is OK, that is the difficulty of the Premier League, the emotion of the Premier League.

“I can say we conceded four goals in three days at home but I prefer to say we scored seven goals at home in three days, which is fantastic.”

Improving the defence

Tottenham have played well under Mourinho so far, but defensively they need to do much better.

Spurs do have some very good defenders, but as a unit - including the defensive midfield - they need to step up and tighten up.

Recent results and performances have enhanced Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.