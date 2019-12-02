Quick links

Tottenham great Graham Roberts hits out at Lee Dixon criticism

John Verrall
Former Tottenham player Graham Roberts is interviewed at half time during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on November 5, 2017 in...
Tottenham Hotspur moved above Arsenal in the Premier League standings at the weekend.

Graham Roberts has hit out at Lee Dixon, after the former Arsenal man criticised the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs won 3-2 against Bournemouth at the weekend, in what was Jose Mourinho’s first Premier League home match in charge.

However, Dixon thought Tottenham supporters were strangely quiet during the contest.

Roberts clearly did not agree with the Arsenal great though.

And he took aim at Arsenal’s atmosphere last Thursday, when a low attendance watched them lose to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Regardless of what the atmosphere was like at Tottenham’s ground at the weekend, the supporters in attendance certainly went home happy.

Spurs picked up their third win in a row since Mourinho took charge, which has fired them above Arsenal and into fifth place in the Premier League table.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

