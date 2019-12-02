Tottenham great Graham Roberts hits out at Lee Dixon criticism

Tottenham Hotspur moved above Arsenal in the Premier League standings at the weekend.

Graham Roberts has hit out at Lee Dixon, after the former Arsenal man criticised the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs won 3-2 against Bournemouth at the weekend, in what was Jose Mourinho’s first Premier League home match in charge.

However, Dixon thought Tottenham supporters were strangely quiet during the contest.

WHL library! Very subdued atmosphere there yesterday. Strange as first Mourinho PL home game — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) December 1, 2019

Roberts clearly did not agree with the Arsenal great though.

And he took aim at Arsenal’s atmosphere last Thursday, when a low attendance watched them lose to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Are you sure you wasn’t at the library on Thursday night — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) December 2, 2019

Regardless of what the atmosphere was like at Tottenham’s ground at the weekend, the supporters in attendance certainly went home happy.

Spurs picked up their third win in a row since Mourinho took charge, which has fired them above Arsenal and into fifth place in the Premier League table.