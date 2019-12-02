Tottenham fans react to reports that Mauricio Pochettino has been advised not take the Arsenal job

After being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted to a report that has suggested Mauricio Pochettino has been advised not to take the vacant managerial role at Arsenal.

The Telegraph have claimed that Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham last month, has been told by friends to ignore the Arsenal job and wait for something 'bigger'.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have sacked their managers recently, with Spurs replacing Pochettino with Jose Mourinho, who has since won his first three games in charge.

It is only a matter of time before Arsenal put another new name in their dugout, but Spurs fans are not fretting over any possibility that it will be Pochettino.

Some Spurs fans have pointed out that the Argentine doesn't need friends to tell him that he shouldn't take the vacant role at the Emirates Stadium.

Whilst Pochettino was sacked by the club, their supporters still made it clear that he is still loved by the fans and vice versa.

Pochettino is a free-agent and compared with other managers in a job, it would be easier to lure him to a club from a financial perspective, but it would really be about whether or not he would want to join.

It would come as a surprise to many if Pochettino were to join Arsenal, as some fans stated that he showed Espanyol respect by saying he wouldn't want to manage their bitter rivals Barcelona.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to those Pochettino/Arsenal reports:

