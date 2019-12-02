Quick links

Photo shows Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has got the players onside

Dan Coombs
Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London, United...
Tottenham manager appears determined to get the players onside.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is enjoying being back in management and has three consecutive wins.

That makes everything easier, admittedly. But Mourinho is making extra sure to try and form a bond with Tottenham's players.

Spurs posted a photo last night from after the Bournemouth win of Mourinho embracing Son and Moussa Sissoko.

Connecting to the players is so important for Mourinho after the way his reign ended at Manchester United.

In his first Premier League stint at Chelsea, Mourinho was a players' coach, and had the love of key players at the club who he helped improve and turn into winners.

Perhaps it was at Real Madrid where his enjoyment was sapped, but Mourinho has been hurt by successive sackings.

At the end at Manchester United, Mourinho was a disengaged figure, seemingly at war with everybody, not least his players.

A dejected Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

It was like he was managing for himself, and not his players.

His failure to win over and engage Paul Pogba was central to his demise. Blame can go to the player, but Mourinho was the one to fall on his sword.

 

At Tottenham, Mourinho is rarely seen without a smile or in close conversation with his players.

He seems determined to fix his own biggest problem, that he had lost his connection to the dressing room which made him so successful.

It may eventually unravel, but for now it seems Mourinho is making a concerted effort not to let his past mistakes be repeated, and to try and find what made him successful in the past.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives instructions to Dele Alli during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

