Tony Cascarino thinks some managers wouldn't trust Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey

Jonjo Shelvey's brilliant first-time strike helped Newcastle United to a deserved point over the weekend.

TalkSport pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that 'some managers' wouldn't trust Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey, who is now thriving under Steve Bruce this season.

On Saturday, Shelvey netted a brilliant goal for Newcastle as the Magpies recorded a 2-2 draw against the current Premier League champions.

In recent weeks, Newcastle have been in top form, with Shelvey playing his part in the middle of the park. Last season, he hardly featured under Rafa Benitez, but he seems to be back to his best under his new boss.

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (01/12/2019 at 6:15 am), former Republic of Ireland striker, Cascarino described Shelvey as an 'enigma' and why some managers wouldn't trust him.

"He's a bit of an enigma," Cascarino told TalkSport. "There are some managers that don't trust players like that [who can score a wonderful goal one week, and get sent off the next week]. That's going to be Jonjo's problem.

"When things go wrong. They are going to look at him and some of the things he does in games, and Bruce has put a lot of faith in him in recent weeks because he knows he can do certain things in games that can help him win."

Shelvey's goal at the weekend was just a glimpse of what he can produce in the final third if he is provided with the chance.

It has been quite a while since he found the back of the net before Saturday, but when Shelvey does score, they are usually spectacular strikes.

From Newcastle and Shelvey's perspective, it's a case of now adding consistency to their game, climbing up the table and preparing for what is going to be a very tough festive period.