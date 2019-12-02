Tony Cascarino suggests 'under the radar' Tottenham man is 'as good as' Didier Drogba

Harry Kane helped Tottenham Hotspur to yet another win under Jose Mourinho over the weekend.

Tony Cascarino has suggested that Tottenham's Harry Kane is 'as good as' Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and Inter legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he thinks the Englishmen has gone 'under the radar' this season.

The TalkSport pundit also lauded Kane's goalscoring numbers for club and country this season, as he feels 'that's Ronaldo and Messi' territory.

In 18 games in all competitions this season for Tottenham, Kane has found the back of the net on 13 occasions, whilst he has also netted 12 goals for England during this calendar year [transfermarkt].

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (01/12/2019 at 6:30 am), Cascarino thinks that Mourinho will be telling Kane that he's as good as the likes of Drogba, but in order to make him a great he needs to win trophies.

"I was looking at Harry Kane's stats and I just thought that he's gone really under the radar," Cascarino told TalkSport. "He's played 23 games and got 23 goals for club and country. That's Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's numbers.

"It does seem as though he's not having a great season [because of Spurs' start to the season] - the one thing I think Jose will do with Harry Kane is say look 'you're as good a centre-forward as I have ever had. I've had Zlatan at Inter, I've had Drogba. I've had Costa. You are as good as them. But you haven't won as much as them'.

There is an air of excitement at Tottenham in regards to Mourinho's arrival, providing the whole club with a much-needed boost and what could be awaiting everyone in these coming months.

At this moment in time, it will be all about winning games, focusing on a very tough December period and trying to close that gap on the Champions League places.

They are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they face later on this month, so there could be the realistic possibility that Spurs are sitting in the top-four come January.