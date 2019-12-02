BBC One: Has The Mallorca Files season 2 been confirmed?

These two TV detectives are here to make their mark.

Fans are already hoping that The Mallorca Files season 2 is in the pipeline.

BBC One has long delivered audiences stellar crime-dramas, and over the years there have been too many gems to count. However, we're here to spotlight the latest to capture attention.

Created by Dan Sefton, the series centres upon two detectives - the British Miranda Blake and German Max Winter - who are clear opposites when it comes to the job. Nevertheless, we watch as they team up to tackle crime on the island of Mallorca.

The characters are portrayed by Elen Rhys (World War Z, Broadchurch) and Julian Looman (Der Pass, Prey) respectively. Both do a terrific job, but will they be back?

The Mallorca Files: Season 2 confirmed?

It sure is!

TV Wise confirms that The Mallorca Files will be back for season 2 in 2020.

Also, the IMDb episode guide suggests that it will be comprised of ten episodes, just like the first season. The renewal news reportedly came back in early November, so it looks like they were confident about the series' success.

The tenth and final episode of season 1 - titled 'Ex Factor' - will air on BBC One on Friday, December 6th 2019. You can also watch the series through at your own leisure on BBC iPlayer.

Dan McGolpin breaks The Mallorca Files news!

As highlighted by VODzilla, Dan McGolpin - the BBC Controller Programming and iPlayer - commissioned it for a second season and said back in November:

"With the nights drawing in, the time is right to transport yourself to sunnier climes by watching The Mallorca Files on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer from later this month. People are going to love spending time with Miranda and Max in this exciting and stylish first series and I’m delighted to announce that our crime-fighting duo will return for more capers in 2020.”

The source also confirms that Elen Rhys, Julian Looman, Maria Fernández-Ache (Police Chief Ines Villegas), Tabata Cerezo (Carmen Lorenzo), Tanya Moodie (Abbey Parker) and Denis Schmidt (Christian) will be reprising their roles

We can also expect to welcome such guest stars as Phil Daniels (EastEnders) and Josette Simon (Broadchurch).

Fans talk The Mallorca Files on Twitter

The show has divided audiences on Twitter so far.

One recently wrote: "I’ve just watched The Mallorca Files on BBC and you absolutely should too. Classy daytime drama and Elen Rhys is the lead actor dreams are made of."

Similarly, another praised it saying: "Can't understand why anyone would moan about The Mallorca Files. Beautiful setting, acting, light-hearted... fabulous BBC! Can't wait for the next series."

On the contrary, this tweet argues: "@BBCOne The Mallorca Files is so bad, it’s terrible."

Another also wrote: "The Mallorca Files is really quite crap but in a good way. It’s enjoyable like chicken soup or trashy chick-lit. Nothing groundbreaking but comforting..." A few have described it in the same manner. We hope you enjoyed it!

