Huge Super Mario Maker 2 update comes December 5th with playable Link

Super Mario Maker 2 players will receive an update on December 5th that will allow them to play as The Legend Of Zelda's Link.

Super Mario Maker 2 came out earlier in the year and as we approach 2020 there have been accusations made that online multiplayer is what caused the game to quickly lose players. With that being said, those who left may want to return come December 5th thanks to a huge update that will allow players to control Link.

The announcement of a version 2 update for Super Mario Maker 2 was shared via the YouTube channel for Nintendo UK. Its trailer shows how players will be able to don the skin of Link from The Legend Of Zelda, as well as exhibits many more changes/improvements coming to the game.

Below you'll find out everything you need to know about the impending update.

COMING SOON: There is no physical release for Alien Isolation on Switch

When is the Super Mario Maker 2 version 2 update coming out?

The Super Mario Maker 2 version 2 update will arrive on December 5th.

This was announced by Nintendo recently and it means that fans of the Super Mario Maker series and The Legend Of Zelda have to wait just a few days to be able to play as Link.

In addition to being able to play as Link, the version 2 update comes with a boatload of other additions.

The Super Mario Maker 2 update is awesome! Holy crap! I’m so hype for more stuff! — The Completionist (@JKCompletesIt) December 2, 2019

What's new in the Super Mario Maker 2 version 2 update?

The Super Mario Maker 2 version 2 update will allow players to be able to play as Link.

Nintendo fans will be able to play as The Legend Of Zelda hero by wielding the Master Sword. Players will be able to use Link's sword, shield and arrows.

As well as the ability to pick up the Master Sword to gain the power of the He-Man (sorry, Link), the Super Mario Maker 2 community will also see the arrival of Ninji Speedruns. These are Nintendo created courses that challenge players to complete them as quickly as possible.

The version 2 update will also bring about Frozen coins that can be thawed with fire, as well as the cactus-like foe Pokey to avoid.

Another enemy being added is Spike who lobs big and spiky balls of destruction. The final shared detail of the update is Dash Block; a Super Mario 3D World style exclusive that grants super speed and the ability to jump greater distances.

MARIO KART TOUR: How to easily do 10 Ultra Mini-Turbo Boosts in a single race

Super Mario Maker 2 is available on Nintendo Switch.