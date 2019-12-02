Quick links

Streli Mamba and Paderborn director react to West Ham United links

Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United
Manuel Pellegrini's Premier League outfit West Ham United reportedly want to sign Bundesliga hot shot Streli Mamba.

Streli Mamba of SC Paderborn 07

West Ham United are reportedly interested in bringing Streli Mamba to the Premier League in January – but Paderborn’s sporting director and the player himself have both moved to play down the speculation.

The jet-heeled 25-year-old has been one of the surprise stars of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season and shot to fame with a clinical brace in Paderborn’s 3-3 draw away at Borussia Dortmund late last month.

That electrifying display was far from a one off however and, after claims from Calciomercato that West Ham are hot on his heels, Mamba found the net once more against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

 

But, amid apparent interest from The Hammers, both player and club have remained coy on the issue of a potential January move to the London Stadium.

"I have not heard anything yet,” Mamba told Kicker, before sporting director Martin Przondziono took a similar stance in quotes reported by Bild.

"He has huge potential, and his development will not be over for a long time. I have heard the rumours that he is targeted by West Ham but nobody has contacted us yet,” he said.

Streli Mamba of SC Paderborn 07

The word ‘yet’ could be key. There is still four weeks until the transfer window opens and expect West Ham to keep a close eye on Mamba over the festive period as they weigh up whether or not to take a risk on one of Europe’s breakthrough stars.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have looked a little predictable and one-paced in attack of late and Mamba, who idolises prolific speed-machines such as Thierry Henry and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, would certainly add some thrust to the Hammers' frontline.

Paderborn's German forward Streli Mamba

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

