Steven Gerrard reacts to transfer rumour about Glen Kamara

Rangers ace Glen Kamara continues to be linked away from Ibrox.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told The Scottish Sun that there is no truth to the rumours linking Glen Kamara with a shock move to Juventus.

The Gers were in action on Sunday afternoon, smashing Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox in a huge win to keep pace with Celtic, just hours after the Bhoys beat Ross County.

Greg Stewart stole the headlines with two late goals, but a number of players impressed for Gerrard at Ibrox, with midfielder Kamara one of them.

The 24-year-old started in midfield alongside Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, and was effective once again on the day that a rumour emerged about his future.

Hours before kick off at Ibrox, the Scottish Daily Mail (01/12, back page) suggested that Juventus wanted to sign Kamara, in a somewhat bizarre rumour.

It was suggested that Juve were impressed with what they saw from Kamara for Finland against Italy in September, and wanted to sign him as a project player.

Rangers would demand around £8million for a player they signed for just £50,000 less than a year ago, at least according to the report, and Gerrard spoke about the matter after the final whistle.

Gerrard suggested that there was nothing in the rumours and it was just another made up story, but felt he was 'outstanding' against Hearts at Ibrox, believing that top clubs will indeed be watching the former Arsenal talent now.

“There’s nothing from Juventus with Glen so I think it’s another made up story,” said Gerrard. “There’s a lot going round at the moment about quite a few of my players but there’s no truth in it. It wouldn’t surprise me if there’s top clubs looking at Glen - again he was outstanding, lovely to watch - and as a midfielder myself I really admire his bodywork and his shape, the way he receives the ball.”

“He’s a very clever footballer and it wouldn’t surprise me if top clubs were monitoring him but there’s no truth in Juventus,” he added.