Steve Bruce praises Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce celebrates with his players after Jonjo Shelvey had scored the 2nd Newcastle goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City...
Jonjo Shelvey scored Newcastle United's equalising goal against Manchester City at the weekend.

Jonjo Shelvey looks to pass the ball during the Newcastle United Warm Weather Training Session at La Finca Golf Resort on February 14, 2019 in Callosa de Segura, Spain.

Steve Bruce has told the Northern Echo that he did not even contemplate dropping Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United’s latest match against Manchester City.

Newcastle picked up a highly credible 2-2 draw with City on Saturday, and Shelvey played an important role.

The English midfielder scored Newcastle’s equaliser late on, as he curled in a brilliant shot from distance.

And Bruce claims that he has been very impressed by what he has seen from Shelvey over recent weeks.

“Did I consider leaving him out? No,” Bruce said.

 

“I’ve been quietly pleased with him. I thought he was excellent against West Ham, which was only four weeks ago.

“We were disappointing against Aston Villa - I thought we were disappointing as a team and that’s the thing we have to address. But I’ve been really pleased with Jonjo.

“Physically, we have asked him to do stuff he probably wouldn’t have been able to do before or been asked to do before. When I saw his physical stats against Aston Villa, they were terrific.”

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November 30,...

Shelvey has not always been a permanent starter for Newcastle this term, so Bruce’s comment are sure to be music of the ears of the technically efficient midfielder.

Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff both were favoured to Shelvey at stages this season, but it seems like the 27-year-old has played his way back into Bruce’s plans.

Newcastle are next in action in midweek against Sheffield United, when it seems likely that Shelvey will get the nod to start again.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

