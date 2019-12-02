Steve Bruce drops Newcastle United team selection clue

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has suggested that changes will be made for his side's match against Sheffield United.

Steve Bruce has suggested to the Northern Echo that Newcastle United could make changes ahead of their game against Sheffield United.

Newcastle are due to take on the high-flying Blades on Thursday evening, as they look to build on a credible draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

Newcastle put in a spirited display against the Premier League champions, as they picked up a 2-2 draw.

But Bruce wants to ensure that his side are fresh to play again in midweek, and he has suggested that changes could be made.

“I’m already thinking of changes,” he said. “That’s something I also believe we will have to do in January because of the amount of games we have to play.”

Bruce’s words could offer hope to Dwight Gayle, as he looks to break into Newcastle’s team for the first time this season.

Joelinton once again drew a blank against City, and if Newcastle are to make changes, his place must be at risk.

Gayle was used as a late substitute on Saturday and he looked fairly lively during his time on the pitch.

Newcastle are currently sat in 14th place in the Premier League table, after their draw at the weekend.