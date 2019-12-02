Stardew Valley: How to get Squid Ink for tailoring

A short guide for how to get Squid Ink in Stardew Valley for tailoring.

Stardew Valley update 1.4 has been a fantastic revision that has caused lots of people to return to the not-so-simple life of being a farmer in a pleasant community. This has caused many questions about how to do certain things with much of the fanbase wanting to know how to get Squid Ink for tailoring.

There's no release date for update 1.4 on Nintendo Switch and mobile versions, but it's said to hopefully be arriving soon. This means that - for the meantime - only PC players can experience the hundreds of changes that have been made.

These include being able to get Krobus as a roommate as well as being able to locate a Golden Scythe.

STARDEW VALLEY: How to make Krobus your roommate

How to get Squid Ink in Stardew Valley

You can get Squid Ink in Stardew Valley by defeating Squid Kids in the mines.

Squid Kids are pink balls with a face that shoot fire. While they might look hideous and behave aggressively, you should be able to defeat them with the swiftest of ease.

Because you have to venture past level 80 in order to first start capturing Squid Ink from the mines, the supposedly easier method for attaining the luxurious item is by fishing.

However, this can only be achieved during winter at nighttimes past 19:00.

Once you've captured a squid from fishing around the beach and dock next to Willy's shop, you then want to house it in a fishpond in your farm.

A DATE WITH DEATH: How to get the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley

This will allow you to be able to pick up some Squid Ink every few days to use an ingredient for clothing dye and tailoring.