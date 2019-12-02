Quick links

Robert Pires warns Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg about the job in hand

Shamanth Jayaram
(R) Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg and Academy Director Per Mertesacker during a training session at London Colney on November 30, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Freddie Ljungberg was named as Arsenal's interim head coach after the club parted ways with Unai Emery last Friday.

(L-R) Arsenal assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg with ex player Robert Pires before a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal invincible Robert Pires spoke to Canal Plus about Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg and how there is a lot of work still to be done at his former club.

The Gunners came back from behind twice to get a draw against struggling Norwich City in Ljungberg's first game in charge. Arsenal are now without a win in any of their last eight games in all competitions and the pressure is, slowly but surely, piling up.

 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rescued Arsenal yet again with a brace but it was overly evident that the team lacked confidence especially in the attacking third. However, the Gunners were willing to take more risks on the attack which is a good sign going forward. 

Speaking about the game, Pires took a slight dig at Unai Emery by saying that his former side are still affected by their former boss and that they need new medicine to recover. 

Ex player Robert Pires shakes hands with Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery before a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

He said: "The bottom line is that the team is still sick. Freddie or someone else, they are going to have find the right medicine. They are going to have to be patient but this is a little bit what has been happening since the start of the season. I think going forward things look very good, but defensively, and Freddie knows this, with Per [Mertesacker], a lot of work is required."

With the way things are going for Arsenal, a lot of work certainly needs to be done but it is unlikely that Ljungberg will be the man leading that process. Arsenal are on the hunt for a new manager and if things go to plan for them, they will have found one by the time they face Brighton on Thursday. 

Freddie Ljungberg, Caretaker Manager of Arsenal and Per Mertesacker, Assistant Manager of Arsenal give instructions during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Arsenal FC at...

 

