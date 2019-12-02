Seven Worlds, One Planet: Where to buy the DVD of David Attenborough's latest series

Seven Worlds, One Planet will soon be gone from our screens but you can buy the DVD now!

There is no doubt about the fact that Sir David Attenborough and his nature documentary series are some of the best pieces of television ever created.

It's no wonder, therefore, that there's always plenty of demand for David Attenborough's series to make their way onto DVD.

His latest series, Seven Worlds, One Planet has been wowing TV audiences for the past few weeks with each episode covering one of Earth's seven incredible continents.

But can you get the series on DVD just in time for Christmas?

Seven Worlds, One Planet on TV

David Attenborough's Seven Worlds, One Planet arrived on our screens on October 27th with new episodes airing each Sunday.

Each episode focuses on one of Earth's incredible continents from Antarctica to Africa with the final episode hitting our screen on December 8th.

Seven Worlds, One Planet on DVD

Despite the final episode not even airing, you can already buy the Seven Worlds, One Planet series on DVD and Blu-Ray after it released on December 2nd.

The DVD and Blu-Ray are available from the likes of Amazon, HMV and eBay, among others, with the DVD coming in at £14.99 and the Blu-Ray costing £19.99 on Amazon.

There's even a book!

If the DVD isn't enough, there's also a book for the series which features plenty of unseen photographs from the locations of Seven Worlds, One Planet as well as more facts about the animals on display in the series.

On its own, on Amazon, the book will set you back £12.99 while there is also a DVD and book bundle that can be yours for £27.49.