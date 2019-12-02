Scott Arfield turns in strong performance, Gerrard decision justified

Rangers fans saw Scott Arfield shine at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers picked up a huge win on Sunday afternoon, hammering Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox to keep pace with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Gers drew at Feyenoord on Thursday, so heading back to domestic action with a strong performance was ideal – especially after Celtic had beaten Ross County 4-1.

Steven Gerrard got what he wanted, with Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and a Christophe Berra own goal putting the Gers 3-0 up, before Greg Stewart bagged a late brace.

A number of Rangers players starred, and midfielder Scott Arfield was one of those, hitting back with a big performance amid recent criticism.

Fans criticised Arfield after his performance against Hamilton Academical last week, suggesting that he looked like a shadow of his former self, even feeling that his international responsibilities with Canada were hampering him.

Over the weekend, Gerrard told the Daily Record that Arfield has been dealing with some off-field issues recently which has been impacting his form, but vowed to trust and stick with him.

That decision was justified as Arfield turned in a fine performance on Sunday, with fans believing he was back to his best and really impressed, standing by the veteran after his off-field problems.

Hopefully Arfield can put those behind him now, and Sunday was a sign that he can come back even stronger. With Rangers in a title race, that could be vital, as Arfield at his best is a hugely productive player, and Gerrard will be delighted to see the Canadian hit back in style.