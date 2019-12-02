Sam McCallum produces 'outstanding' display amid Leeds and Aston Villa links

Leeds United and Aston Villa have been linked with Coventry City's FA Cup star Sam McCallum.

Sam McCallum continues to take every challenge in his stride.

The left-back had only made eight first-team appearances for Coventry City before this season but, while watching him perform with such maturity and confidence during Sunday’s FA Cup second round clash at Ipswich Town, it is easy to forget that he is still only 19 years of age.

McCallum shone in a relatively unfamiliar wing-back role, providing a steady stream of pinpoint crosses from out wide as Coventry, thanks to a stoppage time leveller from Aston Villa loanee Callum O’Hare, set up a replay at Portman Road.

“Sam McCallum was outstanding,” said Sky Blues manager Mark Robins, speaking to the Coventry Telegraph. And it’s fair to say the ‘home’ fans at St Andrews agree.

Played Sam. You made some great runs down that left hand side — They shan’t Defeat us CCFC (@PUSBCCFC) December 2, 2019

Sam McCallum is a top player.

He will go all the way#pusb — Paul (@PJG_ccfc) December 2, 2019

You won pretty much every header and most against someone about a foot taller than you All we ask for is heart and you’ve got that. Keep it up mate — Harvey Hawkins (@harvhawkscomedy) December 2, 2019

Another great game Sam — Liz Pollard (@lizbefpollard) December 2, 2019

Sam McCallum was my MOTM today, he is going to be a proper player once the physical side catches up with his natural ability.



Rose good again too. OHare made a difference by actually being able to read the game and the 2nd ball off Baka/Max — Stuart Court (@Stu_Court) December 1, 2019

McCallum. Bound for the top — Rob Jones (@RobJonesPUSB) December 1, 2019

According to the Telegraph, Championship trio Leeds United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing McCallum during the January transfer window and the teenager has surely done his chances of a move up the Football League pyramid no harm at all with a superb display against Paul Lambert’s talented Ipswich side.

Robins admitted last month that ‘money talks’ and Coventry may be forced to cash in if they receive an offer that they simply cannot refuse.