Sam McCallum produces 'outstanding' display amid Leeds and Aston Villa links

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa , manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...
Leeds United and Aston Villa have been linked with Coventry City's FA Cup star Sam McCallum.

Coventry City's Sam McCallum during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Blackpool at St Andrews on September 7, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Sam McCallum continues to take every challenge in his stride.

The left-back had only made eight first-team appearances for Coventry City before this season but, while watching him perform with such maturity and confidence during Sunday’s FA Cup second round clash at Ipswich Town, it is easy to forget that he is still only 19 years of age.

McCallum shone in a relatively unfamiliar wing-back role, providing a steady stream of pinpoint crosses from out wide as Coventry, thanks to a stoppage time leveller from Aston Villa loanee Callum O’Hare, set up a replay at Portman Road.

“Sam McCallum was outstanding,” said Sky Blues manager Mark Robins, speaking to the Coventry Telegraph. And it’s fair to say the ‘home’ fans at St Andrews agree.

Sam McCallum of Coventry City is challenged by Kieron Morris of Tranmere Rovers during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Tranmere Rovers at St Andrews Trillion Trophy'...

 

According to the Telegraph, Championship trio Leeds United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing McCallum during the January transfer window and the teenager has surely done his chances of a move up the Football League pyramid no harm at all with a superb display against Paul Lambert’s talented Ipswich side.

Robins admitted last month that ‘money talks’ and Coventry may be forced to cash in if they receive an offer that they simply cannot refuse.

Sam McCallum of Coventry City during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Coventry City and Exeter City at The Ricoh Arena on August 13, 2019 in Coventry, England.

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

