Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake: Jump Festa 2020 will feature an unannounced Capcom game

Rumours about a remake for Resident Evil 3 Nemesis continue to arise and Jump Festa 2020 will reportedly feature an unannounced Capcom game.

A Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake has been rumoured to be in development even before the release of Resident Evil 2 earlier this year, and the gossiping about a 2020 release date has recently caught fire once again. Not only that, but there are also reports that Capcom will showcase an unannounced game at the fast-approaching Japanese event, Jump Festa.

In addition to Jump Festa 2020, video game fanatics also have The Game Awards to anticipate. With the recent speculation that Capcom has just teased their supposed Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake once more, it seems all-but-guaranteed that the much-anticipated title will finally be shown off this December.

When is Jump Festa 2020?

Jump Festa 2020 is scheduled for December 21-22.

The event will be situated in Japan at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba. For fans of anime and manga, it's a greatly-anticipated convention that will also reportedly feature an unannounced Capcom game.

Capcom's reported plans to showcase a mysterious title at Jump Festa 2020 comes from a Japanese games magazine that has been translated by Gematsu.

Will Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake be at The Game Awards?

Capcom unsurprisingly hasn't confirmed whether their rumoured Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake will be at The Game Awards.

With that being said, the event hosted by Geoff Keighley is the more likely destination for when the anticipated title will finally be confirmed.

The much-rumoured continuation of the Batman Arkham series is also speculated to be a part of The Game Awards, meaning the video game community could be in for a fantastic night of announcements.

As for Jump Festa 2020, it's possible that the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake could be playable at the event if it's announced at The Game Awards.

However, it's also plausible that the convention could house an entirely different property as Capcom have previously announced that they want to awaken some of their revered but dormant IPs from the past.

In regard to what Capcom games we know will definitely be at Jump Festa, Destructoid reports that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will be in attendance alongside the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy collection.

The Game Awards 2019 takes place on December 13th at 01:30 GMT.