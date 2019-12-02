Report: West Ham invite goalkeeper Stefan Brian Fara for talks

West Ham United are reportedly keen on goalkeeper Stefan Brian Fara.

According to The Sun on Sunday (1/12; page 67), West Ham United are keen on Dinamo Bucharest goalkeeper Stefan Brian Fara.

The Hammers have had issues between the sticks this season, starting with dependable first-choice stopper Lukasz Fabianski suffering a hip injury.

Summer signing Roberto Jimenez came into the side but looked woefully out of his depth, before David Martin made his Premier League debut against Chelsea on Saturday.

Joseph Anang is coming through the ranks whilst Nathan Trott is out on loan, but West Ham are allegedly pursuing another young stopper.

It's claimed that West Ham are interested in Romanian talent Fara, and have invited him for talks with the club ahead of a potential move.

Fara, 18, has yet to make his first-team debut for Dinamo, but West Ham appear to have spotted him as a talent for the future.

Fara qualifies for the Republic of Ireland having been born in Dublin, and he would be forgiven for thinking that a move to the Premier League could enhance his chances of being spotted for Ireland duty.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can agree a deal with Dinamo and Fara, but the Hammers look to be making their move for the teenager.