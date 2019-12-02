Report: Chelsea's Tammy Abraham 'likely' to face Aston Villa

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is in a race to get fit to face Aston Villa.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is expected to be fit to face former club Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Blues lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon in a shock defeat, with Aaron Cresswell's second half winner stunning Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea return to action on Wednesday as they take on Aston Villa, and they will be desperate to hit back – especially in front of goal.

Frank Lampard's side couldn't break down the Hammers without injured striker Abraham, who missed the game with a hip injury sustained against Valencia.

Lampard surprisingly went with Olivier Giroud up front instead of Michy Batshuayi, and he will now be praying that Abraham is fit to face his former club.

It's now claimed that Abraham is 'likely' to return to the starting line-up against Villa, meaning Dean Smith and co will face a battle against their former striker.

Abraham spent last season on loan at Villa, scoring 26 goals in 40 games last season, helping Villa win promotion back to the Premier League before winning his starting role with Chelsea.

The likes of Tyrone Mings and Ahmed Elmohamady will know Abraham's game well, but they would surely rather not face him at all than see him return on Wednesday.