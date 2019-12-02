Quick links

Chelsea

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Chelsea's Tammy Abraham 'likely' to face Aston Villa

Olly Dawes
Chelsea's Tammy Abraham during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is in a race to get fit to face Aston Villa.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is expected to be fit to face former club Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Blues lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon in a shock defeat, with Aaron Cresswell's second half winner stunning Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea return to action on Wednesday as they take on Aston Villa, and they will be desperate to hit back – especially in front of goal.

 

Frank Lampard's side couldn't break down the Hammers without injured striker Abraham, who missed the game with a hip injury sustained against Valencia.

Lampard surprisingly went with Olivier Giroud up front instead of Michy Batshuayi, and he will now be praying that Abraham is fit to face his former club.

It's now claimed that Abraham is 'likely' to return to the starting line-up against Villa, meaning Dean Smith and co will face a battle against their former striker.

Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on November 28 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Abraham spent last season on loan at Villa, scoring 26 goals in 40 games last season, helping Villa win promotion back to the Premier League before winning his starting role with Chelsea.

The likes of Tyrone Mings and Ahmed Elmohamady will know Abraham's game well, but they would surely rather not face him at all than see him return on Wednesday.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 09, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch