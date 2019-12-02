Report: Rangers eyeing South African international George Maluleka

Is Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka on his way to sign for Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership powerhouses Rangers?

Rangers are eyeing a shock move for veteran South Africa international George Maluleka in the January transfer window, according to local publication SunSport.

Heading into a busy festive fixture schedule, Steven Gerrard’s side are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and the upcoming winter window represents a golden opportunity for The Gers to add some extra quality to their ranks.

But links with a 30-year-old enforcer have come right out of the blue.

Maluleka has been one of the first names on the Kaizer Chiefs team-sheet since he joined from Supersport United five years ago but, with his contract due to expire next summer, the long-serving midfielder is free to talk to interested suitors next month.

And SunSport claims that Rangers have sent scouts to watch the six-time international, who should be available on a cut-price fee in the New Year.

Maluluka is a defensive midfielder by trade, renowned for his ball wining abilities, and links with Rangers will raise further questions about the future of Andy King, who has barely featured since joining on loan from Leicester City over the summer.