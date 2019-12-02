Quick links

Report: Rangers eyeing South African international George Maluleka

Danny Owen
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Is Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka on his way to sign for Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership powerhouses Rangers?

Kaizer Chiefs' midfielder George Maluleka controls the ball during the ABSA Premier Soccer League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in...

Rangers are eyeing a shock move for veteran South Africa international George Maluleka in the January transfer window, according to local publication SunSport.

Heading into a busy festive fixture schedule, Steven Gerrard’s side are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and the upcoming winter window represents a golden opportunity for The Gers to add some extra quality to their ranks.

 

But links with a 30-year-old enforcer have come right out of the blue.

Maluleka has been one of the first names on the Kaizer Chiefs team-sheet since he joined from Supersport United five years ago but, with his contract due to expire next summer, the long-serving midfielder is free to talk to interested suitors next month.

Chara of Petro de Luanda and George Maluleka of SuperSport during the CAF Confedaration Cup match between SuperSport United and Petro de Luanda at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 06, 2013 in...

And SunSport claims that Rangers have sent scouts to watch the six-time international, who should be available on a cut-price fee in the New Year.

Maluluka is a defensive midfielder by trade, renowned for his ball wining abilities, and links with Rangers will raise further questions about the future of Andy King, who has barely featured since joining on loan from Leicester City over the summer.

George Maluleka of South Africa celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FIFA U20 World Cup Group F match between United Arab Emirates and South Africa at the Alexandria Stadium...

