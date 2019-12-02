Report: Nottingham Forest must break transfer record for Newcastle's Dwight Gayle

Premier League outfit Newcastle United want £15m for Dwight Gayle with Forest and West Brom keen to bring him back to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest will have to shatter their transfer record to sign Dwight Gayle in January with The Telegraph reporting that Newcastle United want £15 million for their benchwarming centre-forward.

With the January transfer window looming large, Championship clubs up and down the land will soon have one last chance to enhance their squad in an attempt to battle their way into the Premier League. And, given his remarkable goalscoring record in the second tier, it is no surprise that Gayle is about to become a man in demand.

The diminutive poacher plundered 24 goals during a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion last season and, according to The Telegraph, he would be welcomed back at the Hawthorns with open arms.

Nottingham Forest are interested too, though they would have to make the £15 million-rated Gayle their most expensive ever player.

With Financial Fair Play sanctions hanging over the head of every Championship club, however, the most likely recourse is to try and agree an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy should they earn promotion in May.

The report adds that Steve Bruce would like to keep Gayle at Newcastle and thinks that an eye-watering £15 million price-tag will put off potential suitors.

Though if Forest can somehow finance a deal, Gayle feels like the sort of signing who could turn Forest’s Premier League dream into a reality. Sabri Lamouchi’s side have scored just 24 league goals this season, less than any other side in the top half, and remain worryingly reliant on the veteran Lewis Grabban in attack.

And Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff exposed a dearth of composure in the final third which could cost Forest dear - a problem which Gayle is capable of solving with ease.