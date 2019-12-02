Quick links

Report: Nathan Patterson close to signing new Rangers contract

The young Rangers right-back will be keen to gatecrash Steven Gerrard's first team at Ibrox.

Nathan Patterson is close to signing a new Rangers contract, according to The Scottish Sun.

It is claimed that Patterson - whose existing deal is due to expire next summer - will sign up until 2022 at Rangers.

The teenage right-back was recently linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's former side, Liverpool.

 

And he was also described by the Ibrox youth team coach, Graeme Murty - who was speaking to Rangers News - as having 'characteristics you would ascribe to an elite-level full-back'.

But an extended Rangers stay now looks to be on the cards for Patterson.

The young Scot has yet to appear for Gerrard's first team, but will look to challenge James Tavernier, Jon Flanagan, Matt Polster and Jordan Houston at senior level if he re-signs.

And Patterson's versatility, which allows him to play left-back as well, only increases his chances of a breakthrough at Ibrox.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

