Report: Mourinho wants striker signed in January

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly seeking a new striker.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants to make a striker signing in January in order to add competition for Harry Kane.

Spurs made it three wins from three under Mourinho on Saturday afternoon, beating Bournemouth 3-2 at home after wins over West Ham United and Olympiacos.

Mourinho will be concerned defensively, with two goals conceded in each of those games, but it seems he's actually eyeing an addition at the other end of the pitch.

It's claimed that Mourinho's focus in the January transfer window is to get a striker signing, believing Harry Kane needs more support in attack.

Kane has been in decent form under Mourinho, but having released Fernando Llorente at the end of last season, there's a lack of striking support.

Troy Parrott is an exciting option, but he's still inexperienced, and Mourinho may want a striker with a slightly more proven record in senior football.

The most recent striker link was with Lille hitman Victor Osimhen, with Jeunes Footeux reporting last month that the Nigerian is one of Mourinho's top targets.

Osimhen is only 20, meaning he isn't too much older than Parrott, but with 10 goals in 19 games this season, he's showing that he's an exciting striker – and adding him to support Kane could be a great move.