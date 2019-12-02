Quick links

Report: Mourinho planning for life without Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing for Christian Eriksen's exit.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are planning for life after Christian Eriksen after he made it clear he's leaving.

Spurs brought in Jose Mourinho as their new boss last month, and his arrival sparked new hopes of keeping some of the club's contract rebels at the club.

Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld could still stay at Spurs despite their contracts expiring at the end of the season, but there isn't quite as much hope surrounding Eriksen.

 

It's believed that despite Mourinho's arrival, Eriksen has made it clear he will be leaving the club in 2020, leaving the Spurs boss to plan without him.

The Dane has been with Tottenham since 2013 having joined from Ajax, and he has been a hero with 68 goals and 88 assists in 293 games for the club.

However, his form has dipped this season, possibly due to those contract issues, and Spurs fans have been left frustrated with his form.

Tottenham may hope to sell Eriksen in the January transfer window, but the 27-year-old will know he can earn a huge signing-on fee should he wait until next summer.

That leaves Spurs in a difficult position, but with Dele Alli thriving under Mourinho, his departure may not be felt quite as strongly as it would a year ago.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

