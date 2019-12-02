Report: Marco Silva to remain in charge of Everton against Liverpool

Marco Silva is under immense pressure as Everton boss after a horrific start to the season.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Everton boss Marco Silva will continue to manage his side despite numerous reports stating that he will be sacked.

The Toffees succumbed to their eighth loss of the season against high flyers Leicester City on Sunday and a lot of people expected the former Watford boss to face the axe following the result. However, the report claims that he will stay put at least till after the Merseyside derby against Liverpool midweek.

Silva was backed heavily in the summer transfer window with the Toffees splashing the cash on the likes of Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi and Jean-Philippe Gbamin among others. The terrible run of results has put a lot of pressure on the former Olympiakos star but he is still capable of turning their season around.

Everton looked decent for a lot of the game against the Foxes with Richarlison putting them in front early on. However, Jamie Vardy's equaliser was a tough blow to take and Kelechi Iheanacho's late winner saw Silva distraught on the touchline.

There won't be a bigger game for Silva this season than the one against their local rivals who almost look unbeatable in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to lose a game in the league this season and are firm favourites to win their first league title in 30 years.

Everton, on their day, are more than capable of causing an upset against the big boys and Silva needs his team to click at Anfield on Wednesday. A win away against Liverpool could be exactly what the Toffees need to turn their season around but if they fail to do so, it could be curtains for their manager.