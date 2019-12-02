Report: Liverpool and Manchester City want Rayan Cherki

Could Lyon wonderkid Cherki be on his way to the Premier League? Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City are interested.

Liverpool and Manchester City are lining up a January deal for Lyon wonderkid Mathis Rayan Cherki, according to 90Min.

Lyon have one of the most impressive academy systems in European football with Karim Benzema, Hatem Ben Arfa, Alexandre Lacazette, Anthony Martial, Samuel Umtiti and Corentin Tolisso rising through the ranks at the Ligue 1 giants.

And Cherki, it seems, is set to follow in their footsteps right to the top of the European game.

The teenage forward is considered to be one of Lyon’s most exciting ever youngsters, which is saying something considering their star-studded array of alumni, and was handed his Champions League debut in the 2-0 defeat to Zenit St Petersburg last week.

Cherki is under contract until 2022 but 90Min claims that Lyon’s outspoken president Jean Michel Aulas could be forced to sell in January, knowing that he faces an uphill battle to keep Lyon’s fresh-faced sensation at the Stade OL.

Liverpool are interested in adding another prodigious teen to their ranks, after bringing Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van den Berg to Anfield over the summer.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are hot on the heels of a player who netted against them in the UEFA Youth League at the age of just 15 – becoming the competition's youngest ever goalscorer in the process.

"He is a player with exceptional qualities. He is mature, he has great technical qualities. He reminds me of Hatem Ben Arfa,” former Lyon coach Bruno Genesio told Telefoot in September last year.