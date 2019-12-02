Quick links

Liverpool

Manchester City

Premier League

Ligue 1

Report: Liverpool and Manchester City want Rayan Cherki

Danny Owen
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (l) and Pep Guardiola react during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Manchester,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Lyon wonderkid Cherki be on his way to the Premier League? Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City are interested.

Rayan Cherki of Lyon during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Olympique Lyon at Gazprom Arena stadium in Saint Petersburg.

Liverpool and Manchester City are lining up a January deal for Lyon wonderkid Mathis Rayan Cherki, according to 90Min.

Lyon have one of the most impressive academy systems in European football with Karim Benzema, Hatem Ben Arfa, Alexandre Lacazette, Anthony Martial, Samuel Umtiti and Corentin Tolisso rising through the ranks at the Ligue 1 giants.

And Cherki, it seems, is set to follow in their footsteps right to the top of the European game.

 

The teenage forward is considered to be one of Lyon’s most exciting ever youngsters, which is saying something considering their star-studded array of alumni, and was handed his Champions League debut in the 2-0 defeat to Zenit St Petersburg last week.

Cherki is under contract until 2022 but 90Min claims that Lyon’s outspoken president Jean Michel Aulas could be forced to sell in January, knowing that he faces an uphill battle to keep Lyon’s fresh-faced sensation at the Stade OL.

Ryan Cherki of Olympique Lyonnais celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Youth League Group G match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyon at Caixa Futebol Campus on...

Liverpool are interested in adding another prodigious teen to their ranks, after bringing Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van den Berg to Anfield over the summer.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are hot on the heels of a player who netted against them in the UEFA Youth League at the age of just 15 – becoming the competition's youngest ever goalscorer in the process.

"He is a player with exceptional qualities. He is mature, he has great technical qualities. He reminds me of Hatem Ben Arfa,” former Lyon coach Bruno Genesio told Telefoot in September last year.

Ryan Cherki of Olympique Lyonnais with Tiago Gouveia of SL Benfica in action during the UEFA Youth League Group G match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyon at Caixa Futebol Campus on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch