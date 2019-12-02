Report: Freddie Ljungberg considered for Arsenal job permanently

Arsenal could yet appoint Freddie Ljungberg permanently.

According to The London Evening Standard, Freddie Ljungberg is being considered as a contender for the Arsenal job having taken the reins as caretaker.

The Gunners chose to sack manager Unai Emery on Friday morning, parting ways with the Spaniard just hours after a dismal 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal chose club legend Ljungberg as caretaker manager, and he took charge of Sunday's 2-2 draw away at Norwich City.

Arsenal weren't exactly impressive, and were clinging on a little in the second half, but it's claimed that Ljungberg is being considered for the job full-time.

Of course, Arsenal have a number of outside targets, but the Swede will seemingly be given the chance to win the job permanently, much like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at Manchester United last season.

Ljungberg was been working with the Arsenal youth setup in recent years, and his understanding of the club's setup – and its fanbase from his years under Arsene Wenger – may be benficial.

It's also noted that Ljungberg and co are seeking staff appointments, which may be another sign that the former Gunners winger could land the job at least until the end of the season.

Another interesting note is that The Guardian claim West Ham – another of Ljungberg's former clubs – are monitoring the Swede amid concerns about the future of Manuel Pellegrini, and maybe Arsenal are trying to dangle the permanent job in front of him to prevent him from leaving.