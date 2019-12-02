Quick links

Report: David Moyes surprised by Everton fan reactions to return rumour

Fans of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton have been linked with a move for David Moyes.

David Moyes of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.

According to The Mirror, David Moyes has been left surprised by Everton fans rejecting the idea of him returning to Goodison Park.

The Toffees lost 2-1 at Leicester City on Sunday, with Kelechi Iheanacho's dramatic last-gasp winner piling the pressure on Marco Silva.

Silva went into the game with rumours rife about his future, but Everton did perform well for most of Sunday's game before falling at the last, meaning Silva may be clinging onto his job for a couple more games.

 

Still, reports are emerging about Everton considering replacements, with Moyes one name suggested last week before the rumours appeared to go cold.

It's now claimed that Everton scrapped talks with Moyes due to fan backlash, and the Scot himself has been left surprised by their reluctance to see him return.

Moyes spent more than 11 years in charge of the Toffees, winning 42% of his games before leaving for Manchester United to replace Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Moyes of West Ham United after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.

The 56-year-old hasn't enjoyed much success since then, struggling with United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland before somewhat rebuilding his reputation at West Ham United.

Moyes has been out of management for 18 months now, and that lack of recent success coupled with his exit means Everton fans aren't too keen on him returning.

Farhad Moshiri and co have seemingly read the room and decided that bringing Moyes back would only serve to annoy supporters, who are already disgruntled as it is.

Fans of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

