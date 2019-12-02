Report: Celtic scout promising talent Ismaila Soro

Celtic are reportedly looking at Ismaila Soro.

Celtic have identified young talent Ismaila Soro as a potential signing, report the Daily Record.

Soro plays for Israeli side Bnei Yehuda who play in the country's top flight.

He is a defensive midfielder who is just 21-years-old. He played in the Europa League qualifiers earlier in the season against Malmo.

Celtic are reported to have scouted Soro already, although are yet to make up their mind over whether to bid for the player.

The Daily Record suggest he is valued at around £3 million.

Celtic have a recent track record of signing players from the Ivory Coast.

Midfielder Kouassi Eboue is still at the club, and they moved for striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo in January.

Neither have been successes, but Kolo Toure had a positive stint at the club and later joined the club's coaching staff before following Brendan Rodgers to Leicester.

Celtic have a track record of buying hidden gems, but some fans would rather see proven names.

Marian Shved was a player signed in similar circumstances, and like Eboue and Bayo, he is yet to really show what he can do.