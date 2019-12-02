Quick links

Aston Villa

Millwall

Championship

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa eyeing £10m deal for Millwall's Jed Wallace

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Jed Wallace be on his way to the Premier League after shining in the Championship? Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is a big fan.

Millwall fans celebrate with goalscorer Jed Wallace of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on October 05, 2019 in London, England.

Aston Villa are interested in signing in-form Millwall speedster Jed Wallace, according to The Express (1 December, page 65), though the Championship outfit would demand £10 million for their star man.

The jet-heeled winger has been Millwall’s undisputed star since Gary Rowett took over at The Den. Wallace has produced seven goals and three assists in the Championship so far this season with his winner away at Swansea in November, a stunning 25-yard free-kick, highlighting his ability to produce something out of nothing.

 

As you might expect, The Lions would be loathe to lose their, ahem, ‘mane’ man during the January transfer window.

The Londoners have put a £10 million price-tag on Wallace’s head – a fee that would make him their most expensive ever export.

Jed Wallace of Millwall

The Express reports that Aston Villa manager Dean Smith had scouts in the stands when the former Portsmouth forward scored that stunner against The Swans. In fact, Villa have scouted Wallace in each of his last three Championship matches with the January transfer window looming on the horizon.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Wallace is capable of making the step up to the Premier League. Though the likes of Anwar El Ghazi and summer signing Trezeguet will be under pressure to perform over the next few weeks with new competition potentially on its way to Villa Park.

Danny Simpson of Huddersfield Town challenges Jed Wallace of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Millwall at John Smith's Stadium on September 28,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch