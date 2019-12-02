Report: Aston Villa eyeing £10m deal for Millwall's Jed Wallace

Could Jed Wallace be on his way to the Premier League after shining in the Championship? Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is a big fan.

Aston Villa are interested in signing in-form Millwall speedster Jed Wallace, according to The Express (1 December, page 65), though the Championship outfit would demand £10 million for their star man.

The jet-heeled winger has been Millwall’s undisputed star since Gary Rowett took over at The Den. Wallace has produced seven goals and three assists in the Championship so far this season with his winner away at Swansea in November, a stunning 25-yard free-kick, highlighting his ability to produce something out of nothing.

As you might expect, The Lions would be loathe to lose their, ahem, ‘mane’ man during the January transfer window.

The Londoners have put a £10 million price-tag on Wallace’s head – a fee that would make him their most expensive ever export.

The Express reports that Aston Villa manager Dean Smith had scouts in the stands when the former Portsmouth forward scored that stunner against The Swans. In fact, Villa have scouted Wallace in each of his last three Championship matches with the January transfer window looming on the horizon.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Wallace is capable of making the step up to the Premier League. Though the likes of Anwar El Ghazi and summer signing Trezeguet will be under pressure to perform over the next few weeks with new competition potentially on its way to Villa Park.