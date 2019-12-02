Report: Arsenal make Arteta top target, 18 months since Gazidis snub

Arsenal continue to be linked with Manchester City's Mikel Arteta.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have made Mikel Arteta their top choice to replace Unai Emery – and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag won't be in the running.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery on Friday morning, just hours after a dismal 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Freddie Ljungberg took caretaker charge of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Norwich City, but Arsenal are hunting a new permanent boss – and appear to have found their top target.

It's claimed that Arsenal have now decided that Manchester City assistant Arteta is their top target, and the Spaniard is keen on a move back to North London.

The report notes that Ivan Gazidis kiboshed a move for Arteta in 2018, instead pushing for Emery, but Gazidis has now left Arsenal for AC Milan, meaning there shouldn't be the same resistance.

Manchester City have identified Giovanni van Bronckhorst - ironically, a former Arsenal player - as the man to succeed Arteta, meaning the Spaniard may well be free to make his move back to Arsenal if the Gunners come calling.

Arteta was a fan favourite in his playing days with Arsenal, racking up 149 appearances and 16 goals for the club before retiring as a Gunner in 2016.

Arsenal may now hope to press ahead with a move for Arteta, but it's claimed that Ajax boss Ten Hag won't be in the mix for the job, because he's instead being lined up to take over at Bayern Munich.