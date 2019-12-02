Red Dead Redemption 2 online: Exciting Christmas update could soon arrive

A Christmas update for Red Dead Redemption 2 online could soon arrive to get you and your gang of outlaws in the festive spirit.

The arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC was supposed to be the year's best Christmas present, but that was unfortunately tarnished by an ungodly amount of bugs and issues. So, with everything now hopefully running smoothly on the master race, a festive update for Red Dead Online could instead be the perfect gift as we all plan to escape the harshness of winter for the thrilling life of an outlaw cowboy.

Now that we're in December, gamers can anticipate a flurry of Christmas events for multiplayer and online games such as Fortnite. And Red Dead Redemption 2 might also be receiving a winter makeover if the recent rumours and speculation are to be believed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 online Christmas update

The supposed Red Dead Redemption 2 online Christmas update has been discovered through a datamine.

New files have recently been added to the PC version of the game with strings for "world_snow_coverage_xmas". This suggests that the stunning open-world will be covered in a blanket of snow to celebrate Christmas.

If this supposed update does become a reality, then it should make for an interesting journey around the open-world as previously only the mountains have been covered in snow.

Well... Good timing.



This is big.



"platform:/textures/world_snow_coverage_xmas.ytd"

- Thanks to gopro_2027 & DuPz0r



It does seem snow-covered across the map is happening for Red Dead Online during the Xmas season. https://t.co/qiv0jeG7Vs — VideoTech_ (@VideoTech_) November 23, 2019

When will the Red Dead Redemption 2 online Christmas update come out?

The Red Dead Redemption 2 online Christmas update isn't confirmed meaning it obviously has no release date.

But, if the update does become a reality, then fans can perhaps expect it to arrive on December 19th thanks to estimated timings for this year's Festive Surprise event for GTA Online (via Daily Star).

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.