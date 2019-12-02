Rangers fans react to Stan Collymore's Twitter slur about Steven Gerrard's side

The Rangers fanbase has had plenty to say following his comments about the Ibrox side, who are managed by a player he almost played with, Steven Gerrard.

Rangers fans are reacting on Twitter after Stan Collymore dubbed their side the 'Tories of football' on Friday.

Collymore, who has previously expressed an affinity for Rangers' rivals from the east side of Glasgow, began the discussion by likening Arsenal to the Liberal Democrats.

He was then asked which clubs he feels most suit the two most prominent UK political parties - Labour (Liverpool) and Conservatives (Rangers) - going on to accuse the Gers of being 'an incredible winning machine built on bigotry and an aversion to paying the going tax rate of the day'.

Somewhat understandably, Collymore's post was not well received by many of a Rangers persuasion. This is what they have had to say in response...

Still using rangers too stay relevant mr doggiedog — S J S RFC1872 (@StevenJamesSem1) November 29, 2019

It’s all about the Rangers Stan #obsessed — Danny Graham (@bigdan1690) November 29, 2019

no surprise ur talking about rangers yet again!! Absolutely obsessed! — James (@James26809251) November 29, 2019

Struggling for attention this evening Stanley — ross taylor (@rosst1234) November 28, 2019

Rangers live in your head rent free — Woody (@kplloyalbear) November 30, 2019

I think @RangersFC should have a look into these claims. Seems libellous to me. — Xander (@xander_09) November 29, 2019

Ok, so have you just accused me of bigotry by supporting rangers? Please clarify or you will be reported for spreading hate. this is a promise — Stevo_Minno (@Stevo_Minno) November 29, 2019

That's a stupid remark and insults all the decent supporters. I have family who support Rangers in mixed marriages who hate bigotry. bigotry and racism is at most football clubs perpetrated by a minority of ignorant hateful idiots. Many also support @UKLabour @SNP and #indyref — Irene (@irene89383961) November 29, 2019

That’s a misguided slur at best Stan. As a Christian left-leaning Rangers fan, I’m not “Proddy” or “Catholic”. I abhor the whole sectarian thing, and I’m very definitely not alone in Ibrox, I stand with those of sincere faith, or no faith, on both sides. Lazy stereotyping here. — roolaing (@roolaing) November 28, 2019

Your constant attacks on Rangers are bordering on the ridiculous now — Buddie23 (@Buddie232) November 30, 2019

Did big stan fail a trial at the rangers?? — David Kennedy (@DavidKe53173656) November 29, 2019

A former England striker, Collymore represented a string of clubs - notably Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa - throughout his 11-year professional career which ended shortly after his 30th birthday at Real Oviedo.

He left Anfield in 1997, a year before the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard made his debut for the Reds.