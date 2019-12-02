Quick links

Rangers fans react to Stan Collymore's Twitter slur about Steven Gerrard's side

Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers fanbase has had plenty to say following his comments about the Ibrox side, who are managed by a player he almost played with, Steven Gerrard.

Dublin , Ireland - 13 November 2017; Former England international Stan Collymore, now working as journalist for RT, asks a question during a Republic of Ireland press conference at the FAI...

Rangers fans are reacting on Twitter after Stan Collymore dubbed their side the 'Tories of football' on Friday.

Collymore, who has previously expressed an affinity for Rangers' rivals from the east side of Glasgow, began the discussion by likening Arsenal to the Liberal Democrats.

 

He was then asked which clubs he feels most suit the two most prominent UK political parties - Labour (Liverpool) and Conservatives (Rangers) - going on to accuse the Gers of being 'an incredible winning machine built on bigotry and an aversion to paying the going tax rate of the day'.

Somewhat understandably, Collymore's post was not well received by many of a Rangers persuasion. This is what they have had to say in response...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A former England striker, Collymore represented a string of clubs - notably Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa - throughout his 11-year professional career which ended shortly after his 30th birthday at Real Oviedo.

He left Anfield in 1997, a year before the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard made his debut for the Reds.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

