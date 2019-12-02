Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praises Greg Stewart

Greg Stewart scored twice for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at the weekend.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told the club’s official website that he thought about including Greg Stewart in the starting lineup against Heart of Midlothian at the weekend.

The Gers got the better of Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday to maintain their title challenge.

Stewart scored twice for Rangers, first in the 80th minute and then on 85 minutes.

The 29-year-old forward joined the Gers in the summer transfer window, but he has failed to play regularly.

So far this season, the Scotsman has played 25 minutes in the Europa League, has made one appearance in the Scottish League Cup, and has made three starts and six substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

Gerrard was pleased with Stewart’s performance against Hearts, and the Rangers manager had admitted that he thought about including him in the starting lineup instead of bringing him on in the 74th minute.

Gerrard told Rangers’ official website about Stewart: “I always knew I was bringing him on as he has trained ever so well. I was thinking of starting him, but I wanted us to try something different with Joe Aribo there.

“But Greg was really close to getting a start there today, and I am really happy with him coming off the bench and being hungry to get on the scoresheet. He has certainly given me something to think about.”

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has said that he did not know Celtic’s result against Ross County before the Gers game.

Aribo told The Scottish Sun: “I didn’t pay much attention to what Celtic had been doing at Ross County, to be honest.”