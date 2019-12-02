'Premier League player' Karlan Grant hits top form amid £10m Wolves links

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want to raid Championship outfit Huddersfield Town for in-form Karlan Grant.

In an ideal world, Karlan Grant would stay at Huddersfield Town beyond the January transfer window and fire The Terriers into contention for a late play-off push. But football’s not a fairytale and Danny Cowley himself has admitted that his in-form number nine is a player with Premier League quality in his boots.

Speaking on Friday, the former Lincoln Town boss claimed that Grant could outgrow the Championship sooner rather than later.

“We treat Karlan like a Premier League player, we think he has the potential to be a Premier League player,” Cowley told The Examiner.

And it would take a brave man to argue against the Huddersfield boss after Grant took his tally to 11 goals in 19 games during Saturday’s clash with Bristol City. The former Charlton striker spun on a sixpence and fired a brilliant shot into the far corner – a rare moment of quality in a dismal 5-2 defeat for the Yorkshire outfit.

It was an even better finish than his clinically-dispatched, whip-crack of a shot which earned Huddersfield a point against Swansea on Wednesday.

According to The Sun (3 November, page 61), Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in the £10 million-rated front-man and his irrepressible form over the last few weeks will have done his chances of a move to Molineux no harm at all.

Grant is a natural-born, penalty box poacher who comes alive when a ball drops in the area. With Wolves over-reliant on Raul Jimenez and with Patrick Cutrone yet to settle in English football, this would be £10 million well spent.

Especially if, as Cowley predicts, Grant is ready to thrive at the top level.