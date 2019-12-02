Predicted Tottenham XI for Manchester United clash: Lucas Moura returns

Tottenham Hotspur have won all three of the games that Jose Mourinho has taken charge of so far.

Tottenham Hotspur are back. Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Spurs seems to have sparked a huge improvement in the North London side after their awful start to the season.

Spurs have scored 10 goals in Mourinho’s first three games in charge, and have taken maximum points from them so far.

Although Mourinho still hasn’t fully sorted out the defensive flaws in Tottenham’s team, their attacking play has been remarkable.

Spurs have already closed the gap to the top four down to just six points and they travel to Manchester United on Wednesday full of confidence.

Mourinho will surely be keen to get one over on his former side, and his tactic so far has been to keep his team selection fairly consistent.

Pochettino constantly tinkered with his team towards the end of his reign at Tottenham, but Mourinho seems to have a structure in place, and he surely won’t want to unsettle his line-up too drastically.

However, Mourinho still is likely to make changes at Old Trafford, as he looks to continue to get his best out of his Tottenham squad.

Mourinho spoke about how surprised he was by the fatigue that was on display in Spurs’s team when they last played in midweek, as they picked up a 4-2 win over Olympaicos.

On that occasion Spurs started slowly, but were just about able to recover after a much improved display in the second half.

The Portuguese boss will surely be keen to avoid similar happening again at Old Trafford against stronger opposition, and it could be that Lucas Moura comes back into his thinking.

Lucas, who cost £23 million (BBC Sport), has previously hurt United and it could be that Mourinho turns to the pace of the Brazilian from the off on Wednesday.

Otherwise, though, it could be that Mourinho keeps things similar - although Harry Winks may have a chance of starting ahead of Tanguy Ndombele.

Predicted Spurs line-up: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Dier, Winks; Lucas, Alli, Son; Kane.