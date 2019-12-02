Photo: Mauricio Pochettino surfaces after Tottenham exit

Mauricio Pochettino returns to Argentina after Tottenham Hotspur sacking.

It's been a dismal last two weeks for former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

He was sacked as manager of the North London club in November following a disappointing run of results.

After working and building at Tottenham for five-and-a-half years, elevating the club to a new plateau on and off the pitch, Pochettino was relieved of his duties and he will undoubtedly have been hurt by the dismissal.

But it looks like Pochettino has flown back to his native Argentina for a bit of R and R and to watch former club Newell's Old Boys in action.

The 47-year-old was in attendance to watch Newell's losing 3-2 to River Plate this past weekend.

"Rosario was always close...even from London"



- Mauricio Pochettino happy to take a selfie with the Lepers of Newell's Old Boys.



It warms the heart to see Poche here tonight! pic.twitter.com/WOBEU0agah — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) December 1, 2019

Spurs appear to be in safe hands, for now.

Jose Mourinho has taken over the Lilywhites and has won his first three games, despite conceding six goals along the way.

The emphasis in January will be to bolster the defence and it'll be fascinating to see whether the Portuguese head coach can shore things up in North London.

If he can, he could be a magnificent successor for Pochettino.