Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Photo: Mauricio Pochettino surfaces after Tottenham exit

Shane Callaghan
Mauricio Pochettino manager
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mauricio Pochettino returns to Argentina after Tottenham Hotspur sacking.

Mauricio Pochettino manager

It's been a dismal last two weeks for former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

He was sacked as manager of the North London club in November following a disappointing run of results.

After working and building at Tottenham for five-and-a-half years, elevating the club to a new plateau on and off the pitch, Pochettino was relieved of his duties and he will undoubtedly have been hurt by the dismissal.

But it looks like Pochettino has flown back to his native Argentina for a bit of R and R and to watch former club Newell's Old Boys in action.

 

The 47-year-old was in attendance to watch Newell's losing 3-2 to River Plate this past weekend.

Spurs appear to be in safe hands, for now.

Jose Mourinho has taken over the Lilywhites and has won his first three games, despite conceding six goals along the way.

The emphasis in January will be to bolster the defence and it'll be fascinating to see whether the Portuguese head coach can shore things up in North London.

If he can, he could be a magnificent successor for Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch