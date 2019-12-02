Photo: Celtic's Scott Brown pictured with Paul Scholes and Darren Fletcher

Scott Brown will be hoping to lift yet another domestic trophy with Celtic on Sunday.

Celtic have posted pictures on their official Instagram account of Scott Brown alongside Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Darren Fletcher.

In one of the images, Celtic posted a caption 'this would be some midfield two', as Brown is stood alongside one of England's greats in Scholes.

The midfield trio are in Edinburgh where they are preparing to deliver a 'midfield masterclass' for coaches.

These were the series of pictures Celtic's official Instagram account posted in regards to Brown, his former Scotland teammate, Fletcher and ex-England international, Scholes:

Fletcher was one of the most underrated midfield players of his generation as he perhaps was never given the recognition he perhaps deserved in his career.

As for Scholes, he is regarded as one of the best midfield players of the modern era, and just like Fletcher, he won a plethora of trophies at Old Trafford.

Celtic's captain is also piling up the medals and he will be hoping to add yet another trophy to Parkhead's cabinet when his side take on their Old Firm rivals on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup final.

It will provide the chance for Brown to create history once more and help Celtic win their tenth straight trophy on the Scottish domestic circuit.